BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of MQY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 103,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,543. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

