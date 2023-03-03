BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,559. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,655.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 197,787 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.