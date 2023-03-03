Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 185,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.
