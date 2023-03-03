Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 185,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.