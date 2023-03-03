BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

BUI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. 28,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,509. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.