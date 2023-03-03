BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Increases Dividend to GBX 23.50 Per Share

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.28) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON:BRWM traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 727 ($8.77). 492,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,389. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 524 ($6.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 804.98 ($9.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 729.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 663.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,966.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
About BlackRock World Mining Trust
