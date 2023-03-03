BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Increases Dividend to GBX 23.50 Per Share

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.28) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:BRWM traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 727 ($8.77). 492,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,389. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 524 ($6.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 804.98 ($9.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 729.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 663.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,966.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

