Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $101.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Block from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.19.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $78.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of -82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 241,823 shares of company stock worth $17,532,598 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

