Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BCSAU stock remained flat at $10.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,762. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

