BlueArk (BRK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $276,493.53

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,351.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00555338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00168997 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00039695 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000767 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000996 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.