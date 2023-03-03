Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BPMC. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Securities cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.53.

BPMC stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

