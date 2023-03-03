Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,720 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $31.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.67%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

