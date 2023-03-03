Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 36.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,728,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,196,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,737,000 after buying an additional 1,001,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 1,322.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 935,691 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of LESL stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.97 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

