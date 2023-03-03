Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Honeywell International by 70.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Honeywell International by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 47,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 25,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY boosted its position in Honeywell International by 18.2% during the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 6,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $194.45 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

