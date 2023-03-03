Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Northern Trust by 271.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

Insider Activity

Northern Trust Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

