Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $324,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $68.59 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $67.42 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

