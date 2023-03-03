Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $340,000 in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 103.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AMC Networks by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 177.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 74,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $22.65 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.18 million, a P/E ratio of 188.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $964.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

