Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,330 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

