Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,392 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,247,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Masco by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Masco by 41.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 110,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,304 shares of company stock valued at $18,441,787. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

