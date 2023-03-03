Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 10,041 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,041 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 423.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after buying an additional 1,449,232 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 770,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,816,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.21 and its 200 day moving average is $175.50.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.