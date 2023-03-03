Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 2,439 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,476,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $795,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,274 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after purchasing an additional 672,414 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,569,000 after acquiring an additional 105,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

