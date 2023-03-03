Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 27,661 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 27,661 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in NetApp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after acquiring an additional 199,172 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in NetApp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,305,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,708,000 after purchasing an additional 153,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

