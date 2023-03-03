Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 3,027 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $98,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Stories

