Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 4,574 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Qorvo by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 130.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 13.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.57.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $136.91.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

