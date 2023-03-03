Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 56.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.