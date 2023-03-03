Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

Bluestone Resources stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.