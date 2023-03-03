Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
Bluestone Resources stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluestone Resources (BBSRF)
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.