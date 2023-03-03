BMO Capital Markets Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $133.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.44.

Zscaler Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $14.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.48. 4,563,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,963. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $253.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

