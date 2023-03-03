BMO Capital Markets Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$26.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.22.

TSE:MEG opened at C$22.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.96. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.91 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

