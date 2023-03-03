BNB Market Cap Hits $45.86 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $290.47 or 0.01298702 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $45.86 billion and $447.34 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,894,714 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,894,936.54795167 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 299.00039451 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1202 active market(s) with $376,121,836.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.