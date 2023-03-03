BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 0.8 %

LEO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 31,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,371. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 599,795 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 508,852 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 431,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

