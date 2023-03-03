Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at CIBC

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRLXF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Boralex Stock Performance

BRLXF opened at $26.35 on Monday. Boralex has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60.

About Boralex

Boralex is a power producer whose core business is dedicated to the development and the operation of renewable energy power stations. Currently, the Corporation operates in Canada, France and the United States an asset base with a capacity of more than 1,100 MW, of which 940 MW are under its control.

