BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,123 shares of company stock worth $4,779,010. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

