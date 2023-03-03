Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Daniel J. Brennan Sells 75,610 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $47.25 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,949,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

