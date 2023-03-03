Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Bouygues Price Performance

OTCMKTS BOUYY remained flat at $6.88 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,538. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm operates through the following segments: Bouygues Construction (Construction & Services), Bouygues Immobilier (Property), Colas (Transport Infrastructure), TF1 (Media) and Bouygues Telecom (Telecoms).

