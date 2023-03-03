BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. BOX also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.48 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BOX from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

BOX Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 584.80, a PEG ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.07. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $2,414,150.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,005 shares of company stock worth $7,093,482. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BOX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BOX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading

