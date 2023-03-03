BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 650 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.84) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.12) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.64) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 740 ($8.93) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.62) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.60) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.12) on Monday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 187 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.84.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

