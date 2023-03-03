Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Shares Up 3%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRAG. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.41.

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

Featured Articles

