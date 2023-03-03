Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 414 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lear worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lear by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,060 shares of company stock worth $2,569,593. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lear Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

LEA stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.32.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

