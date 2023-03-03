Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 28,983 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 44.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $54.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.



