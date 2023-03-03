Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NetEase by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $85.59 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

