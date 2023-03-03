Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:RHP opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Articles

