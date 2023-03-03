Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 597,188 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 455.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 728,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,188 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Trading Up 1.4 %

ACVA stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.38. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $15.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $422,330.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,193,796 shares of company stock valued at $35,070,174. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.