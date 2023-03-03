Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 84,708 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,708 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.3 %

ORI stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.