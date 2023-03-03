Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,508 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in WestRock by 49.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,765 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 12.7% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,520 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,046 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 122.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 973,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in WestRock by 17.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.