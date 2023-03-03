Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,901 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 177.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 46.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 627.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WGO opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

