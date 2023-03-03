Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Worthington Industries worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.
Worthington Industries Trading Up 1.0 %
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.
Worthington Industries Company Profile
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.
