Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Worthington Industries worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

WOR opened at $61.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.