Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.33

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.33 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 71.80 ($0.87). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.86), with a volume of 2,454,679 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BREE has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Breedon Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,183.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.41.

Insider Transactions at Breedon Group

About Breedon Group

In other news, insider Carol Hui bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £14,200 ($17,135.27). 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.