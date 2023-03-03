BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Up 51.3% in February

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,764,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Manufacturing Trading Down 50.0 %
BrewBilt Manufacturing stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,527,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,744,891. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.
BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile
