BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Up 51.3% in February

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,764,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Trading Down 50.0 %

BrewBilt Manufacturing stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,527,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,744,891. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.

Get BrewBilt Manufacturing alerts:

BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc engages in the provision of custom designs and hand crafts for brewing systems. It also integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries. The company was founded by Jeffrey Lewis and Kristy Pedotti on May 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.