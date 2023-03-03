BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Trading Up 1.3%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 189,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,088% from the average daily volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

Featured Stories

