Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Up 150.0% in February

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $71,238.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,199,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $209,133.

Shares of BWBBP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

