Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.47

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and traded as high as $12.98. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 6,602 shares changing hands.

Bridgford Foods Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. ( NASDAQ:BRID Get Rating ) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of frozen and snack food products. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and sandwiches.

