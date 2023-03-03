Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $210.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,669,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,366,746.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 158,186 shares of company stock worth $829,906. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Brightcove by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

